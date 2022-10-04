The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CUYTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €21.00 ($21.43) to €23.30 ($23.78) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. HSBC cut Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €29.00 ($29.59) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €45.00 ($45.92) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

CUYTY opened at $5.39 on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Cuts Dividend

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

