The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $93.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:MS traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.68. 120,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,252,396. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

