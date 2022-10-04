The Goldman Sachs Group Trims First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Target Price to $148.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.00.

FRC opened at $134.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $130.35 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

