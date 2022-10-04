The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey Sells 4,351 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $15,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 272,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brendan Sheehey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Brendan Sheehey sold 2,488 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $9,305.12.

Honest Stock Performance

Honest stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. 724,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.50. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. Honest’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

