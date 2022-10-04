The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LWDB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.25 on October 27th

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Law Debenture Stock Performance
Law Debenture stock opened at GBX 701.98 ($8.48) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 728.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 766.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £886.11 million and a PE ratio of 570.72. Law Debenture has a 1-year low of GBX 649 ($7.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 834.32 ($10.08).
About Law Debenture
Read More
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.