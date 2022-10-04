The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LWDB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.25 on October 27th

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Law Debenture Stock Performance

Law Debenture stock opened at GBX 701.98 ($8.48) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 728.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 766.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £886.11 million and a PE ratio of 570.72. Law Debenture has a 1-year low of GBX 649 ($7.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 834.32 ($10.08).

Get Law Debenture alerts:

About Law Debenture

(Get Rating)

Read More

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.