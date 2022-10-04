The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 197,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 56,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.11. 74,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.80. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $129.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.