The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWGAY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

SWGAY opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

