Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $295.15 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $295.15 million and $9.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00085814 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00064176 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00030189 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017839 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001757 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007708 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000154 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,633,772,800 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars.
