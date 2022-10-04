Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 13,655 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,877 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Popular worth $13,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 59.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 334,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 4,587.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 244,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after buying an additional 236,834 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Popular by 216.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,226,000 after buying an additional 236,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,732,000 after buying an additional 212,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Popular Stock Up 2.2 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPOP. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Popular stock opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.69 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

