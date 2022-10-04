Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 3,865 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.93% of AdvanSix worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AdvanSix by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,761.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASIX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20. The company has a market cap of $936.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.79.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $583.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

AdvanSix Profile

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

