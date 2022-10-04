Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 64,741 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,219 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 64,741 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,272,000 after acquiring an additional 427,959 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $16,828,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,603,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $992.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

