Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $122.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.96 and a 200 day moving average of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $147.05.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at $457,106,081.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,106,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 97,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.90 per share, with a total value of $11,066,182.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,464,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,649,945.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 577,337 shares of company stock valued at $73,704,661. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WCC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

