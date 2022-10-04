Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,420,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,010,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 182,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,682,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $132.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

