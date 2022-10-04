Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,224 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $20,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 1,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 6.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna Stock Performance

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,296. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $287.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $296.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

