Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 204,024 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $715,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 181,291 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 633.4% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 37,481 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 43.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 15.9% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

Comcast Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

