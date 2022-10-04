Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $12.10 Million Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.90% of Stewart Information Services worth $12,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 12.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 11.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 404,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STC stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.17. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.03 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STC shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

