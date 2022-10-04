Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,720 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE D opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.01 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

