Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 2,037 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.54% of ICF International worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in ICF International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $264,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $966,991 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICF International Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.49. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.53.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $423.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

