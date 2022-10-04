ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDUP shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ThredUp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.77. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 132,732 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 80.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 90,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40,506 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,537,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 316,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,563,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,464,000 after acquiring an additional 893,897 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

