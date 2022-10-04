Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 180,085 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 180,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.12. 2,017,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31.

