Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,077. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.57 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.