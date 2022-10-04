Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF makes up 0.9% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $446,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $406,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.74. 11,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,179. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $25.64.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.