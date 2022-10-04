Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Takes $729,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $405,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBTE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.94. 386,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,973. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $25.71.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
