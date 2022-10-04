Timothy Rolph Sells 45,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Timothy Rolph sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $1,472,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,946.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO traded up $5.02 on Tuesday, reaching $38.46. 1,183,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,911. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of -1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $38.51.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the period.

AKRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

