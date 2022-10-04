TLW Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,710 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.1% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.39. 201,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,287,105. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.42. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.