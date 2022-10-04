TLW Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TLW Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 6.5% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.94. The stock had a trading volume of 123,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,213. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.13 and its 200 day moving average is $227.36. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $194.73 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.