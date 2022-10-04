Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
Total Energy Services Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Total Energy Services (TOTZF)
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.