Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys New Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Southern by 81.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 13,012.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.60. The stock had a trading volume of 95,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.23. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

