Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 78.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 112,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $18.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $475.06. 66,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,859. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.64 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

