Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000.

VIG traded up $3.23 on Tuesday, hitting $141.82. 73,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,666. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $135.05 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

