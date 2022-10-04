Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 2.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3,319.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 477,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,871,000 after purchasing an additional 463,367 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Marriott International Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of MAR stock traded up $7.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.44. The company had a trading volume of 52,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,006. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.53 and a 200 day moving average of $159.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.