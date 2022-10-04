Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 129 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.2% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 333,937 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,578,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $7.91 on Tuesday, reaching $233.58. 83,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,688. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.39 and a 200 day moving average of $245.83.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

