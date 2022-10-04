Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.11 Million

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market cap of $6.11 million and $990,997.00 worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00007699 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,923,336 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged — the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens — which are specific to a team or club — are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership.One of the most decorated clubs in Turkish football history, Trabzonspor have won 6 Süper Lig titles and finished runners-up last season. The Trabzon-based club have also won the Turkish Cup 9 times and the Turkish Super Cup 8 times.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trabzonspor Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trabzonspor Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trabzonspor Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

