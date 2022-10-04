Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,924 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,028% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,234 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POSH shares. Barclays raised Poshmark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush downgraded Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $45,945.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poshmark

Poshmark Trading Up 13.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Poshmark by 257.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 53,489 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,536 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Poshmark by 665.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 84,639 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 73,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Poshmark by 17.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,971 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 99,885 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter valued at $2,402,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POSH stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,957. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of -0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Poshmark will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Poshmark

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.