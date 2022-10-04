TradeStars Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22,731.00 (TSX)

TradeStars (TSX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. TradeStars has a total market cap of $629,950.00 and $22,731.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TradeStars has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ genesis date was April 29th, 2021. TradeStars’ total supply is 70,000,000 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TradeStars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TradeStars is a Fantasy Stocks trading platform powered by the Ethereum + Matic Layer 2 blockchains where users can trade digital assets that represent real-life events' statistics. It’s a decentralized social gaming experience in which people can express their passion for sports, compete against each other, and show “How much your sports knowledge is worth”.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TradeStars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

