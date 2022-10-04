Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Traton in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Traton from €24.50 ($25.00) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Traton from €30.00 ($30.61) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Traton Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. Traton has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

