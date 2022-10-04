Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.59. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $31.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.33 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $157,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.