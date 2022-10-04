TRONbetDice Price Hits $0.0069 (DICE)

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One TRONbetDice coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TRONbetDice has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar. TRONbetDice has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $10,093.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,182.42 or 1.00007772 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00051803 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009912 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00063864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00078212 BTC.

TRONbetDice Profile

DICE is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. The official website for TRONbetDice is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRONbetDice

According to CryptoCompare, “Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONbetDice directly using US dollars.

