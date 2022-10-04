TTP Investments Inc. Has $391,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TTP Investments Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up about 0.5% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after acquiring an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after acquiring an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.14. The stock had a trading volume of 30,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.