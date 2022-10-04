U Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $888,079.00 (UUU)

U Network (UUU) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. One U Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. U Network has a market cap of $286,000.00 and $888,079.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, U Network has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000398 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About U Network
U Network launched on February 8th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. The official website for U Network is u.network.
Buying and Selling U Network
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
