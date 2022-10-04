U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.68. 219,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,808,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

