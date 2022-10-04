UBS Group Begins Coverage on Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vital Farms from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.90.
Vital Farms Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of VITL stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $480.84 million, a PE ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
