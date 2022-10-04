UBS Group Begins Coverage on Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2022

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITLGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vital Farms from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Vital Farms Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VITL stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $480.84 million, a PE ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,768,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 495,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

(Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.