UBS Group Begins Coverage on Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vital Farms from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Vital Farms Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VITL stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $480.84 million, a PE ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

About Vital Farms

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,768,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 495,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

