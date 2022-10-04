UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Sells $126,900.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $126,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,261,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,010,757.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of UiPath stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,431,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 11.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,595,245 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $641,751,000 after buying an additional 3,994,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $535,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,988,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $413,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,365 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.37.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

