UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PATH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

PATH opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. UiPath has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.37.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,266 shares in the company, valued at $18,923,634.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,923,634.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,800 shares of company stock worth $3,129,960 over the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $436,988,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 24.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $725,444,000 after buying an additional 6,698,008 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 27.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $457,123,000 after buying an additional 4,513,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 251.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after buying an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

