Umpqua Holdings Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Umpqua has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Umpqua has a payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Umpqua to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua Price Performance

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Umpqua

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.