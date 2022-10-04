Unicly Tops 24-Hour Volume of $251,946.00 (UNIC)

Unicly (UNIC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Unicly has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unicly has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $251,946.00 worth of Unicly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly coin can currently be bought for $6.14 or 0.00030815 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unicly’s genesis date was May 14th, 2021. Unicly’s total supply is 398,494 coins. The official website for Unicly is www.unic.ly. Unicly’s official Twitter account is @uniclyNFT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unicly combines AMMs, NFT auctions, farming, and decentralized governance in order to create a NFT gallery and trading platform. There’s a place for everyone on Unicly: Collectors, Casual Investors, Artists/Designers/Creators, Traders, Yield Farmers, etc.UNIC will be a governance token capped at 1M total supply, and the inflation rate will decrease approximately once a month. Unicly will be governed by UNIC token holders. You can farm UNIC by staking whitelisted LP tokens and/or staking UNIC to earn more UNIC.”

