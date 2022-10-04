UniLayer (LAYER) One Day Trading Volume Hits $207,216.00

UniLayer (LAYER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. UniLayer has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $207,216.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniLayer

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more.The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

