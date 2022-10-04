uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,158 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.15% of uniQure worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in uniQure by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 70,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 528.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 495,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 416,283 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $9,810,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,511. The company has a market capitalization of $935.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.05. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.84 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.66 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 184.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $141,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,307 shares of company stock valued at $868,032. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

