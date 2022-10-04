Uniswap (UNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.11 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for $6.70 or 0.00033226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and $126.63 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Gridcoin (GRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000140 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001914 BTC.
- Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Uniswap
Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.
Buying and Selling Uniswap
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
