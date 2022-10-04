United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 94.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,283. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.96. The company has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.42 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.